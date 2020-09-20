NCSU football parents allowed to attend home opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of parents had the chance to cheer on their children in person at North Carolina State’s football home opener Saturday night.

N.C. State School leaders announced the decision to allow players’ parents at the football game earlier this week.

The decision came after a group of players’ parents petitioned Gov. Roy Cooper, asking that they be allowed to attend games if they followed social distancing and mask guidelines.

Two tickets per player were allowed. There were 250 seats were allotted for N.C. State, and the remaining 100 were set aside for Wake Forest. Several parents were seen in the stands Saturday.

Some students said they’re sad they can’t attend the football games in person. However, they’re glad Wolfpack parents can still support their children in this way.

“It just sucks because I remember last year, this is where I met all my friends. And so, not being able to tailgate and be with them is just kind of a bummer because I want all my friends to be around and celebrating like we’re used to,” said Meredith College senior Dakota Strickland.

“I think that’s really nice for parents to be able to support their children and I feel like that’s the right thing to do for them to at least have some sense of support inside the actual stadium,” said N.C. State freshman Davis Chamberlain.

N.C. State went on to beat Wake Forest 45-42.

