RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Five North Carolina State players scored in double digits as the No. 1 Wolfpack pulled away from No. 16 Longwood for a 96-68 victory Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Raina Perez led the way for N.C. State with 16 points on 7 of 8 shooting.

In the win over Longwood, the Wolfpack got its 30th victory of the season, setting a program record.

Longwood (22-12) got 25 points from Akila Smith and 19 from Kyla McMakin.

N.C. State hit 50 percent of its field-goal attempts during the game as the Wolfpack grew its lead to as much as 29 points in the second half.