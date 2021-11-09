No. 1 South Carolina pulls away from No. 5 NC State in marquee season opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – South Carolina started pulling away in the third quarter of Tuesday’s top-five matchup at North Carolina State, eventually downing the Wolfpack 66-57 in the season opener.
Elissa Cunane’s jumper had fifth-ranked N.C. State within a point, 35-34, with 4:24 to go in the third. From there, though, No. 1 South Carolina outscored the Wolfpack 12-5 to finish the quarter and didn’t look back.
Cunane had the Wolfpack within 6 points early in the fourth, but they’d never get any closer.
Jakia Brown-Turner and Raina Perez led N.C. State with 18 points each. The rest of the team combined for 21 points. In all, the Wolfpack shot 23-of-58 from the field.
South Carolina, meanwhile, shot almost 50 percent on the evening. Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks with 17 points. Destanni Henderson added 14.
N.C. State’s seven-game season-opening homestand continues Friday when it hosts Wofford at 7 p.m.