No. 14 NC State women beat Lamar 81-40

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kayla Jones and Grace Hunter scored 15 points each, Elissa Cunane added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and the No. 14 N.C. State women beat Lamar 81-40 on Thursday night.

Jada Boyd’s jumper with 4:31 left gave the Wolfpack (3-0) their largest lead of the game at 81-32 and the Cardinals (1-2) closed the game on an 8-0 run.

Kai Crutchfield added 10 points for N.C. State, which shot 52% from the field and held Lamar to 22% shooting. Lamar was 4 of 29 (14%) from 3-point range and was outrebounded 56-34.

The Wolfpack jumped ahead 18-4 and led 23-9 at the end of the first quarter. NC State led by double digits the rest of the way.

Kayla Mitchell led Lamar with eight points.

