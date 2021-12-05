No. 18 NC State to take on UCLA in Holiday Bowl at Petco Park

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) hands off to running back Zonovan Knight (7) during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against North Carolina on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — UCLA and No. 18 North Carolina State will meet in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 in the first football game to be played at Petco Park, the San Diego Padres’ downtown ballpark.

The Holiday Bowl needed a new home after SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley was torn down to expedite construction of San Diego State’s new Aztec Stadium.

This is also the first year of a new contract matching the ACC and Pac-12.

UCLA tied for second in the Pac-12 South and the Wolfpack finished second in the ACC Atlantic Division.