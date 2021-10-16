No. 22 NC State beats Boston College 33-7

by: JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) – Devin Leary scrambled free and threw a jump pass to Thayer Thomas for a 79 touchdown to help No. 22 North Carolina State University run away from Boston College and win 33-7.

Leary threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

He also completed a 40-yard TD on the opening drive on a pass that bounced off the back of the defender before Devin Carter gathered it in.

The Wolfpack also scored on a muffed snap by BC punter Grant Carlson.

N.C. State has its first road win and three straight overall — including a victory over then-No. 9 Clemson – since a loss at Mississippi State on Sept. 11. 

