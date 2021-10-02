No. 23 NC State now 4-1 with 34-27 win over Louisiana Tech

North Carolina State’s Devin Leary (13) scrambles away from pressure by Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns and No. 23 North Carolina State held off Louisiana Tech 34-27.

Louisiana Tech picked up five first downs on its last possession, reaching the N.C. State 22-yard line before Jakeen Harris’ interception in the end zone on the game’s final play.

The outcome allowed N.C. State to build on an upset of Clemson from a week earlier and improve to a 4-1 record through five games for the second year in a row.

Louisiana Tech quarterback Austin Kendall threw for 328 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.