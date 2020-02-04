No. 3 NC State hosts No. 8 North Carolina Friday in rivalry wrestling match

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Arch-rivals will meet Friday night when North Carolina (12-0) and N.C. State (11-1) square off on the mat.

This will be the first meeting between the two when both programs are ranked in the top 10.

The Pack checking in at No. 3 and the Heels No. 8 nationally.

The Wolfpack had the better of the series lately, but N.C. State head coach Pat Popolizio knows his team will be challenged on Friday.

“Any program you get that is in-state always brings that high level of intensity and that’s exactly what you’re going to see Friday night. I know we expect that on their end, and it’s one of those you know anytime you have an in-state rivalry, you’re going to have some crazy, unexpected results,” said Popolizio.

Two-time All-American Hayden Hidley said there is a different vibe when the Wolfpack and Tar Heels faceoff.

“Our mindset is the same. You still feel a different vibe because I think everyone on campus knows what’s coming. They know UNC is coming to town, they know it’s a big match for us and we kind of feel that from the fans side of things,” said two-time All-American Hayden Hidley.

The top 10 showdown is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Coliseum.

More headlines from CBS17.com: