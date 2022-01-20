No. 4 NC State erupts in 4th quarter to erase deficit, beat No. 3 Louisville

NC State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane (33) grabs a rebound over Louisville forward Olivia Cochran (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State’s women recovered from their worst halftime deficit of the season to beat Louisville Thursday night, 68-59, and remain the only undefeated team in the ACC.

The Wolfpack trailed by 13 halfway through and outscored third-ranked Louisville 31-8 in the fourth to erase a 16-point shortfall.

Elissa Cunane had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Diamond Johnson’s 16 points led the third-ranked Wolfpack and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14.

It was Johnson’s 3-pointer with 5:41 left in the fourth that gave N.C. State its lead.

Olivia Cochran scored a game-high 19 points for the Cardinals.

The win marks the seventh in a row since losing to No. 17 Georgia.

N.C. State will host Virginia Tech on Sunday before traveling to No. 20 UNC on Jan. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories