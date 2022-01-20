No. 4 NC State erupts in 4th quarter to erase deficit, beat No. 3 Louisville

North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane (33) grabs a rebound over Louisville forward Olivia Cochran (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State’s women recovered from their worst halftime deficit of the season to beat Louisville Thursday night, 68-59, and remain the only undefeated team in the ACC.

The Wolfpack trailed by 13 halfway through and outscored third-ranked Louisville 31-8 in the fourth to erase a 16-point shortfall.

Elissa Cunane had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Diamond Johnson’s 16 points led the third-ranked Wolfpack and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14.

It was Johnson’s 3-pointer with 5:41 left in the fourth that gave N.C. State its lead.

Olivia Cochran scored a game-high 19 points for the Cardinals.

The win marks the seventh in a row since losing to No. 17 Georgia.

N.C. State will host Virginia Tech on Sunday before traveling to No. 20 UNC on Jan. 30.