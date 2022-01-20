No. 4 NC State erupts in 4th quarter to erase deficit, beat No. 3 Louisville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State’s women recovered from their worst halftime deficit of the season to beat Louisville Thursday night, 68-59, and remain the only undefeated team in the ACC.
The Wolfpack trailed by 13 halfway through and outscored third-ranked Louisville 31-8 in the fourth to erase a 16-point shortfall.
Elissa Cunane had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Diamond Johnson’s 16 points led the third-ranked Wolfpack and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14.
It was Johnson’s 3-pointer with 5:41 left in the fourth that gave N.C. State its lead.
Olivia Cochran scored a game-high 19 points for the Cardinals.
The win marks the seventh in a row since losing to No. 17 Georgia.
N.C. State will host Virginia Tech on Sunday before traveling to No. 20 UNC on Jan. 30.