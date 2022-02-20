No. 4 NC State gets share of ACC title in 95-53 rout of Syracuse

MITCHELL NORTHAM Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Kayla Jones scored a season-high 18 points and No. 5 North Carolina State clinched a share of the ACC regular season conference title for the first time since 1990 with a 95-53 win over Syracuse.

Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wolfpack (25-3, 16-1 ACC).

Elissa Cunane had 14 points and nine rebounds.

N.C. State ran away from Syracuse early by jumping out to a 28-6 lead in the first quarter.

Jones had eight points in that span.

Chrislyn Carr finished with 14 points and Naje Murray and Teisha Hyman each had 12 for Syracuse (11-15, 4-12).

