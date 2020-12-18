No. 4 NC State women beat Wake Forest 79-65 with fast start

Wake Forest’s Christina Morra (23) and North Carolina State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner 14 of her 23 points in the first quarter and No. 4 North Carolina State used sizzling early shooting to beat Wake Forest 79-65 on Thursday night.

Elissa Cunane added 17 points to help N.C. State improve to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Wolfpack made 13 of 15 shots, including 6-for-6 on 3-pointers, in racing to a 33-14 lead late in the first quarter.

Christina Morra led Wake Forest with 13 points.