No. 4 NC State women beat Wake Forest 79-65 with fast start

NC State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wake Forest’s Christina Morra (23) and North Carolina State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner 14 of her 23 points in the first quarter and No. 4 North Carolina State used sizzling early shooting to beat Wake Forest 79-65 on Thursday night.

Elissa Cunane added 17 points to help N.C. State improve to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Wolfpack made 13 of 15 shots, including 6-for-6 on 3-pointers, in racing to a 33-14 lead late in the first quarter.

Christina Morra led Wake Forest with 13 points.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories