No. 5 NC State rides early lead to 72-45 win over No. 19 UNC

North Carolina State’s Elissa Cunane (33) looks to pass the ball against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 5 N.C. State’s women outscored UNC 24-7 in the first quarter of Thursday’s game and never looked back in a 72-45 win.

The difference between the Wolfpack and the 19th-ranked Tar Heels was only 10 points between the second, third, and fourth quarters.

N.C. State scored the first 10 points of the game. Jakia Brown-Turner and Raina Perez knocked down 3-pointers in the span of about 40 seconds to help drive the early lead.

Perez hit another from long range late in the opening period to push the Wolfpack’s lead to 24-7.

Elissa Cunane led the way for N.C. State with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Scoring was evenly distributed as six other Wolfpack players made multiple shots in the lopsided win.

Despite the loss, Deja Kelly led all scorers with 21 points. Alyssa Ustby also had a double-double for the Tar Heels with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

N.C. State now sets its sights on a trip to No. 20 Notre Dame on Sunday.

UNC will hope to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday.