No. 6 Louisville beats NC State 77-57 for Wolfpack’s 3rd straight loss

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points, helping sixth-ranked Louisville beat North Carolina State 77-57.
Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the Cardinals, who maintained their hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead with their eighth straight win.
Louisville led by 17 points late in the first half.
Lousville then responded to an N.C. State run midway through the second half by pushing the margin right back out to 15 points.
C.J. Bryce scored 15 points for the Wolfpack, which has now lost three games in a row.
