No. 8 NC State women knock off top-ranked South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State’s women used a strong second-half performance to take down No. 1 South Carolina, 54-46, Thursday night.

The eighth-ranked Wolfpack had four starters score in double figures. Kayla Jones (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Jakia Brown-Turner (11 points, 12 rebounds) each had a double-double in the win.

N.C. State did well to limit long-range looks as the Gamecocks were 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

South Carolina had a 15-9 lead in the second quarter before the Wolfpack went on a 12-1 run. Still, the Gamecocks hung on throughout the game. It was a one-shot game with less than a minute left until Jones knocked down a 3 with 27 seconds remaining, pushing N.C. State’s lead to 51-46.

The Wolfpack, victorious in its first three outings, hosts Coastal Carolina Sunday at 2 p.m.