No. 8 NC State women knock off top-ranked South Carolina

NC State

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nc state basketball generic_1520654101294.JPG.jpg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State’s women used a strong second-half performance to take down No. 1 South Carolina, 54-46, Thursday night.

The eighth-ranked Wolfpack had four starters score in double figures. Kayla Jones (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Jakia Brown-Turner (11 points, 12 rebounds) each had a double-double in the win.

N.C. State did well to limit long-range looks as the Gamecocks were 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

South Carolina had a 15-9 lead in the second quarter before the Wolfpack went on a 12-1 run. Still, the Gamecocks hung on throughout the game. It was a one-shot game with less than a minute left until Jones knocked down a 3 with 27 seconds remaining, pushing N.C. State’s lead to 51-46.

The Wolfpack, victorious in its first three outings, hosts Coastal Carolina Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports
Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories