RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. State men’s basketball program has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season, highlighted by a game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Before starting Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Wolfpack will play 11 games in November and December, starting on Nov. 6 against The Citadel at PNC Arena. They also play on Nov. 10 against Abilene Christian and Nov. 17 against Charleston Southern, also at home.

N.C. State then travels to Las Vegas for the inaugural Vegas Showdown, where they’ll face off against Vanderbilt on Thanksgiving night. That game, the first of a doubleheader, will tip off at 10 p.m. EDT on Nov. 23 and be broadcast on ESPN2. The Pack will then plan Arizona State or BYU the following night.

They then travel to Oxford, Miss. to play Ole Miss in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28.

In December, Kevin Keatts’ team faces Maryland Eastern Shore at Reynolds Coliseum and the University of Tennessee-Martin at PNC Arena before hitting the road again.

In the Basketball Hall of Fame series, which is being held in San Antonio for the first time, the Wolfpack will play Rick Barnes’ Tennessee team on Dec. 16. NC State leads the all-time series with a 7-4 record against the Volunteers, but Tennessee won the last meeting between the two in the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

The final two non-conference games will be at home against Saint Louis and Detroit.

NC State Wolfpack men’s basketball non-conference schedule 2023-24

Nov. 6: The Citadel

Nov. 10: Abilene Christian

Nov. 17: Charleston Southern

Nov. 23: Vanderbilt (in Las Vegas)

Nov. 24: Arizona State or BYU (in Las Vegas)

Nov. 28: at Ole Miss

Dec. 6: Maryland Eastern Shore (at Reynolds Coliseum)

Dec. 12: UT Martin

Dec. 16: Tennessee

Dec. 20: Saint Louis

Dec. 23: Detroit