Notre Dame takes off early in 2nd half en route to 73-65 win over NC State

North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron (1) gets pressure from Notre Dame’s Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) and Blake Wesley (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNCN) – Notre Dame went on a 15-0 run early in the second half to take control of a game that was tied at halftime on the way to beating N.C. State 73-65 Wednesday night.

Nate Laszewski answered Casey Morsell’s 3-pointer with one of his own to ignite the run. He had a dunk and another trey during the surge, which ended with the Fighting Irish on top, 45-35, with 14:03 left in the second half.

Morsell helped the Wolfpack climb back in. His make from behind the arc cut the deficit to 49-46 at the midway point of the half. That was as close as they got.

Dereon Seabron had a game-high 21 points in the loss.

Laszewski, Dane Goodwin, and Blake Wesley each had at least 15 for Notre Dame. Laszewski also grabbed 11 boards for the double-double.

The loss is N.C. State’s third in four games and fifth in six. Its record sits at 10-10.