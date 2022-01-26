Notre Dame takes off early in 2nd half en route to 73-65 win over NC State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNCN) – Notre Dame went on a 15-0 run early in the second half to take control of a game that was tied at halftime on the way to beating N.C. State 73-65 Wednesday night.
Nate Laszewski answered Casey Morsell’s 3-pointer with one of his own to ignite the run. He had a dunk and another trey during the surge, which ended with the Fighting Irish on top, 45-35, with 14:03 left in the second half.
Morsell helped the Wolfpack climb back in. His make from behind the arc cut the deficit to 49-46 at the midway point of the half. That was as close as they got.
Dereon Seabron had a game-high 21 points in the loss.
Laszewski, Dane Goodwin, and Blake Wesley each had at least 15 for Notre Dame. Laszewski also grabbed 11 boards for the double-double.
The loss is N.C. State’s third in four games and fifth in six. Its record sits at 10-10.