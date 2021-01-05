Positive COVID-19 test prompts postponement of next 2 NC State women’s basketball games

North Carolina State players celebrate with the coaching staff after an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State’s women’s basketball team will have its next two games postponed due to a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing among the Wolfpack program.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday changes to its women’s basketball schedule, including postponements, rescheduled games and adjustments to tipoff times.

The NC State at Virginia Tech game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7 and the NC State at Wake Forest game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 10 have been postponed.

As a result of postponements, Louisville will travel to Virginia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 7 for an 8 p.m. tipoff. Boston College will travel to Wake Forest on Sunday, Jan. 10 for a 4 p.m. game.

Both games were previously scheduled for later this season.

