Report: NC State-Michigan men’s basketball game postponed

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina State Wolfpack looks on during their game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Wolfpack men’s basketball game versus the Michigan Wolverines is expected to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues, a CBS Sports report says.

The cancelation in the highly anticipated ACC-Big Ten matchup set to take place Wednesday was first reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

The game is the second in the challenge to be canceled due to COVID-19. On Monday, Louisville announced its matchup with Wisconsin would be postponed.

“Our men’s basketball program is still paused indefinitely and we will look for an alternate opportunity to play Wisconsin if possible,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement. “We will continue to communicate regularly with Wisconsin, the ACC and Big Ten.”

Just over the weekend, N.C. State’s matchup with UConn was canceled after a member of the Wolfpack’s traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.