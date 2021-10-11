Rested, motivated Wolfpack back at work as season hits the homestretch

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) It’s now a seven-game sprint to the finish for N.C. State. The Wolfpack is coming off a much-needed bye week heading into their road contest Saturday in Chestnut Hill.

“The bye week did come at a good time,” said Dave Doeren, N.C. State head coach at his press conference on Monday. “We played two very physical, emotional games in a row and guys were ready for a little break.

“It was very hot here in August and September so we were able to get them off the field and give them some rest.”

The time off was especially important for the Pack’s skill players. Wide receivers, defensive backs, and to an extent, linebackers, put in a lot of heavy work at a normal practice.

“The skill guys that run the most yardage, they were sore,” Doeren admitted. “They put in a lot of volume out there on the field. Typically those guys on a hard work-day practice they’ll run anywhere from 4,000 to 6,000 yards and that’s not slow running.”

“On defensive guys like Isaiah Moore and Drake Thomas, guys that have played every snap on defense basically, it’s (time off) helpful.”

But what about the players who are not seeing the field on Saturdays? Did the bye give them a chance to get some extra attention from the coaching staff while the starters are home with their families?

“There have been some years where we did a lot of that, developmental-type practice but this isn’t one of them,” Doeren explained. “We have our developmental (practices) with them every Friday, so we’ve been doing that with them for the past seven weeks.

“I felt like this was more of a time, it’s not just the physical toll, those freshmen, giving them a chance to leave town and go home and be with their families is valuable.”

The rested Pack will travel to Boston College on Saturday, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.