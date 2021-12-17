Richmond beats NC State for 1st time in program history

NC State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina State guard Dereon Seabron (1) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Grant Golden scored 19 points, Jacob Gilyard had 13 points and 10 assists for the senior’s fourth career double-double, and Richmond won its fourth straight in beating North Carolina State 83-74 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout.

Richmond beat N.C. State for the first time in program history.

Gilyard cut to the rim and finished a nice pass from Nathan Cayo to extend Richmond’s lead to 76-71 with 1:20 left.

Tyler Burton added 16 points with 8 rebounds for Richmond.

Nathan Cayo scored all 14 of his points in the first half.

Dereon Seabron had 21 points and 13 rebounds for N.C. State, his seventh double-double of the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories