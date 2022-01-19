‘Root Canal’ contest looms for Wes Moore, No. 4 NC State on Thursday vs No. 3 Louisville

BLOOMINGTON, UNITED STATES – 2021/12/02: NC State Wolfpack guard Diamond Johnson (No. 0) shoots against Indiana Hoosiers guard Grace Waggoner (No. 3) during the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s basketball game in Bloomington. Indiana University lost to NC State with the final score of 66-58. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The hottest team in the Atlantic Coastal Conference is set to invade Reynolds Coliseum as No. 3 University of Louisville comes to town for a nationally-televised game against No. 4 North Carolina State on Thursday.

“It’s exciting, it’s great for our players – they love playing in front of a big crowd, a packed house,” N.C. State head coach Wes Moore said. “Obviously this is a marquee game, it’s one you circled way back as soon as the schedule came out.”

Louisville is riding a 15-game winning streak, and like the Wolfpack, is unbeaten in league play. The Cardinals and the Wolfpack have been the league heavyweights the past few seasons and this year is no different.

“It’s exciting for the players,” Moore said. “This is why you do all that work in the offseason, and the summer, (it) is to put yourself in a position to play on the big stage.”

And while the players live for moments like this, coaches on the other hand, sometimes have a different feeling about these high-pressure games.

“Some nights it feels like a root canal,” laughed Moore. “You want to be in this position, but sometimes I like to be the one that’s laying low in the weeds and the grass and just everybody ignores us down here. But this is what you work for. When you’re on ESPN, it’s a big game.”

It’s hard to hide in the grass when you’re the two-time defending ACC champion like N.C. State. Louisville certainly knows where to find the Pack, especially coming off last year’s ACC title game loss to their league foes.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. eastern Thursday at Reynolds Coliseum.