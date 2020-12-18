Saint Louis pulls away midway through 2nd, beats N.C. State

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins scored 20 points, Jordan Goodwin had 16 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Saint Louis beat North Carolina State 80-69.
Saint Louis (6-0) has won 11 consecutive games dating to last season.
Manny Bates scored 20 points, including three second-half dunks, and a career-high eight blocks to lead N.C. State (3-1).
The Wolfpack played their first game in two weeks after having games with Connecticut, Michigan and Florida Atlantic canceled, and Louisville postponed.
Perkins had nine points as part of a 22-11 closing run, and his jumper stretched the Billikens’ lead to 77-65 with 1:31 to play.
