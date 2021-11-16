Seabron scores 24, NC State beats C. Connecticut 79-65

North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron, left, and Central Connecticut State’s Andre Snoddy, right, reach for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Dereon Seabron had a career-high 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals to help N.C. State beat Central Connecticut 79-65 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

Seabron used his speed and long frame to continuously get to the rim — both in transition and in the half-court — where he consistently finished, was fouled, or both. The 6-foot-7 sophomore scored 12 points, including a pair of three-point plays, in the final 9 minutes.

Tre Mitchell had 14 points, McLaughlin scored 13 and Stephane Ayangma added 10 for the Blue Devils.