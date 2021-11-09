Second-half run sends NC State past Bucknell in season opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State took it up a gear in the second half to turn a 40-40 halftime tie into an 88-70 win in Tuesday’s season opener against Bucknell.

Andrew Funk knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the visiting Bison within a shot, 53-51, with 13:29 left in the game. N.C. State turned around and went on a 13-3 run and never looked back. Jericole Hellems kickstarted the surge with a 3 and Dereon Seabron made three baskets during it.

The difference may have been on the glass where the Wolfpack pulled in 16 offensive rebounds to Bucknell’s eight.

Hellems led all scorers with 22 points. Terquavion Smith added 20 off the bench. Seabron had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Bucknell had four players finish in double figures.

The Wolfpack will host Colgate on Saturday at 2 p.m.