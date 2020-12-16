Shorthanded NC State men’s basketball to play St. Louis on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State’s men’s basketball team hasn’t play since Dec. 3 but head coach Kevin Keatts hopes to play again Thursday.
Cases of COVID-19 within the Wolfpack program forced the team to pause all activities after the Pack (3-0) beat UMass-Lowell 90-59.
The Pack is slated to return to the court on Thursday as State travels to play St. Louis.
The Wolfpack’s matchup against the Billikens was announced late Tuesday. St. Louis will travel to Raleigh during the 2022-23 season.
N.C. State was supposed to play its conference opener against No. 23 on Louisville but that game was postponed due to virus concerns with the Cardinals.
The Louisville postponement makes four games being called off so far for the Pack this season due to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Keatts said he would have nine players available for the game against the Billikens.
When asked if those nine were scholarship players, Keatts replied with, “we’ll have nine players.”
The Wolfpack and Billikens are scheduled to play at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.
