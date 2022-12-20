RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, former NC State starting quarterback Devin Leary made it known where he’s headed next as a sixth-year senior — Kentucky.

The announcement, according to recruiting expert Hayes Fawcett, was shared by Leary around noon.

Leary became the top quarterback available in the transfer portal in early December. It wasn’t expected to take much time for him to be scooped up.

In his past five years with the Pack, Leary passed a total of 6,807 yards and brought home 62 touchdowns.

Leary was a four-year starter for the Pack, playing through injuries at times during his tenure. The New Jersey native gave his all for N.C. State and will leave on good terms with Pack fans. He’s earned it.

“I will forever be thankful for the relationships that I have built here at NC State,” Leary wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank every coach and supporting staff for helping me along my journey to become a better player and man.