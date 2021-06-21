Tatum’s solo shot the difference as NC State edges Vanderbilt 1-0 in pitcher’s duel

OMAHA, Neb. (WNCN) – Terrell Tatum’s solo home run was the difference for North Carolina State in its 1-0 win over Vanderbilt Monday night in its second game of the College World Series.
Freshman Sam Highfill allowed only two hits over 7 1/3 innings. He struck out seven while walking two batters. Junior lefty Evan Justice came in and maintained the shutout over the final five outs. He gave up no hits, issued a walk, and struck out two Vandy batters.
Tatum’s solo shot to right field came in the bottom of the fifth.
Vanderbilt had a chance to tie the game in the top of the eighth, but with a runner on third and two outs, Enrique Bradfield Jr. went down looking.
The Wolfpack is just one win away from reaching the best-of-three series for the national championship.