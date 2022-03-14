RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dantonio Burnette, or “Thunder Dan” as he’s more commonly known, puts a group of N.C. State defensive players through their paces at a recent early morning workout.

“I have to pinch myself because I get to come to work in shorts and a t-shirt,” laughed Burnette. “I’m telling you it’s awesome I get to do what I do.”

When you’re good at what you do, clothes are optional. For nearly two decades Burnette has had a hand in physically shaping the Wolfpack football program.

He’s widely known as one of the nation’s top strength and conditioning coaches.

Still, many remember Burnette from his playing days at N.C. State. The school’s second all-time leading tackler, “Thunder Dan” wreaked havoc on the ACC in the early 2000s.

“The same fire and passion I had as a player I still have that same fire and passion,” said Burnette. “As a strength coach and developing young men, there’s no better gift you can have than having an opportunity to plant seeds and actually water that seed and watch it grow up and become a tree.”

Burnette is the perfect fit to lead the Wolfpack in the weight room. An over-achiever on the field, the one-time tackling machine brings that mentality to his current job at a school that’s constantly searching for respect.

“We look at ourselves as a developmental program,” Burnette explained. “We love that, we love having that chip on our shoulder. I always say it doesn’t matter what star you are when you walk in the doors you have to check them in anyways.”

There hasn’t been a whole lot of five-star players walking through the Carter Finley Stadium gates at N.C. State but there have been plenty walking out.

“We have developed a culture of hard-working dudes,” gushed Burnette. “My thing is hard work plus smart work equals art-work because that’s your craft.