Touchdown taken away, NC State receiver Porter Rooks hungers for another return to the endzone

North Carolina State wide receiver Porter Rooks (14) scores a touchdown against Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At first glance, N.C. State Devin Leary’s pass to the endzone appeared as if it would fall harmlessly to the ground.

Porter Rooks had other ideas.

The freshman wide receiver from Charlotte dove for the overthrown pass.

And, after a juggle, it looked as if Rooks secured the pass before coming to rest in the endzone.

Touchdown Wolfpack.

“Definitely, definitely, I got under it,” Rooks argued.

Unfortunately for Rooks, after a booth review, the touchdown was overturned.

“I wish I could get that one back,” Rooks laughed. “It is what it is. I’ll get another one.”

Rooks’ first career touchdown for N.C. State will have to wait another day. But his performance in Saturday’s 38 to 21 win at Virginia bode well for the future.

Rooks had three catches for 51 yards including two acrobatic receptions.

“I saw him grow up in that game,” said N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren of Rooks performance against the Cavaliers. “He had a lot of energy about him. He usually shows up, doesn’t say a ton and plays really hard. He had some emotion to him Saturday and it was very obvious.”

Rooks was one of the Wolfpack’s highest recruits in last year’s rookie class.

North Carolina State wide receiver Porter Rooks (14) is tackled by Virginia’ Rob Snyder (22) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

A four-star recruit, the six-foot-one, 190 pounder was a top 300 player in the nation coming out of Myers Park and the No. 6 player in the state.

Rooks was expected to contribute early, just maybe not this early in his career. But don’t tell that to him.

“No, I wouldn’t call it a surprise,” Rooks said of his early contributions. “I’ve put in the work for it. I put in a lot of extra hours, a lot of extra time, studying, catching, things like that. So I wouldn’t call it a surprise.”

Rooks said he watched his older brother, Patrick, go through trials and tribulations throughout his basketball career at Clemson. Seeing how his brother handled the ups and downs of collegiate athletics helped the younger Rooks see what he was about to get into.

“I came in having a decent idea of what the intensity would be like,” Rooks said. “I prepared myself for it. I anchored down and worked and didn’t shy away from it.”

“And I’ve always been very competitive. I’m the youngest of three boys so I’ve always grown up competitive and I don’t shy away from a challenge.”

He didn’t on Saturday when his touchdown was taken away.

“It’s definitely a process,” Rooks admitted. “Nothing is handed out, nothing is given. You’ve got to earn everything.”