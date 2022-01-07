Tough love unlocks Wolfpack’s potential in landslide win over UNC

North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore instructs his team from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the North Carolina, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State women’s basketball team had won all but one of its 13 games heading into Thursday’s rivalry showdown with an unbeaten North Carolina team.

Still, veteran head coach Wes Moore felt like something was missing. He felt defensive intensity was lacking. That was the focus of his practice drills as the Wolfpack prepared for the unbeaten Tar Heels.

Moore admitted he was tough on his team — maybe too tough?

“I’ve got to be more positive. I’ve got to be more aware of where the team is,” Moore said. “Sometimes maybe it’s good to be ‘butthole-ish.'”

It’s not the first time that term has been directed at Moore.

“Y’all, that word, I was the one who said it,” graduate student Kayla Jones admitted during the postgame press conference. “I said it my sophomore year, it’s a little joke we have.

“He was, but he was coaching us. He was just really intense all week and you just got to respond in a positive way.”

And that’s exactly what Moore’s team did against the Tar Heels. N.C. State out-rebounded UNC 53-40 while holding its previously unbeaten rivals to 23 percent shooting from the field a 72-45 win.

“I was hard on them this week — probably too hard, to be honest with you,” Moore admitted. “But I’m just so proud of the way they came out on defense, the energy they had, the urgency, the toughness they had, and that’s what we have to do if we’re going to be successful in this league.”

Moore’s tough love over the past week led to the result he was hoping for — a dominating win over the Wolfpack’s arch-rival.

“As a player, you can see that he sees so much potential in us,” Jones said. “He knows how far we can go and what we can do, so you don’t really take it personal. You just try to learn from it.”

And who knows, maybe next week the Pack won’t have to see the “butthole-ish” side of their coach.