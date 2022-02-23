RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A sparse PNC Arena crowd began to make some noise with just under seven minutes to go as the Wolfpack cut into a 13-point Boston College lead.

But just as it seemed the Wolfpack was poised to make a move, it turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions, allowing Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC) to escape Raleigh with a 69-61 win.

“It’s going to be hard to beat anybody when you turn the ball over 18 times,” said N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts. “We gave up 21 points off of turnovers and they had 12 fast break points. That’s 32 points we didn’t get a chance to defend in an 8-point game.”

And it wasn’t just the number of turnovers, but the manner in which the Pack gave the ball away. Several times, State players threw the ball directly to a startled Eagles defender.

“I just feel like we have to stay positive and be together,” said N.C. State guard Terquavion Smith who led the Pack with a game-high 21 points. “We have to be as a team and hold each other accountable but as long as we stay as a team I feel like we can win the rest of our games.”

For N.C. State (11-17, 4-13 ACC), the games are fading fast. The Pack will play its final home game Saturday against arch-rival North Carolina and then end the regular season with two road games — Wake Forest and Florida State.

They’ll play those games, apparently, without senior guard Thomas Allen, who went down with a foot injury early against the Eagles.

“That’s sad for me, a young man that’s going into senior night on Saturday and didn’t get to finish his season last year. I feel bad for him and I feel bad for my team,” Keatts said.

But Keatts and the Pack know that no one will feel sorry for them. The players say all they can do is continue to give great effort as a tough season winds down.

“I’m handling it well. It’s just not going our way,” Smith said of the Pack’s struggles. “I’m going to stay confident in and out, so I won’t change.”

On a positive note, Smith hit four 3-pointers in the game and now has an N.C. State freshman record 84 from beyond the arc beating the old record of 81 held by Maverick Rowan.

Smith and the Wolfpack are back in action Saturday at 2 p.m. hosting North Carolina.