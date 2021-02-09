Turnovers plague Wolfpack in loss to Syracuse

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the HoopHall Miami Invitational at American Airlines Arena on December 1, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Twenty.

That was the number of turnovers the N.C. State Wolfpack had in its home loss against the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday.

The Orange, who employ their signature 2-3 zone defense stayed in the passing lanes and pressured the Wolfpack all night. Seven out of the eight players who saw court time for N.C. State had at least one turnover.

The 77-68 win for Syracuse completes the season sweep for them over the Wolfpack, following its 76-73 win just a couple of weeks ago.

It’s been a rocky season for N.C. State, a team that began the year 6-1 but now stand at 8-8.

N.C. State was paced by guard Thomas Allen’s 17 points. Two other Wolfpack players scored in double figures.

Syracuse was led by Alan Griffin’s 22 points. It was his first time reaching the 20 point threshold since Jan. 16.

N.C. State will meet Duke next, another team who is struggling. Those two teams meet on Feb. 13.