RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC-Chapel Hill built a 17-point lead at halftime and held on in the second half to defeat N.C. State 84-74 Saturday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 28 points and 18 rebounds for his 22nd double-double this season.

Bacot was 11-of-13 shooting and blocked five shots for the Tar Heels.

Brady Manek, Caleb Love and Puff Johnson scored 16 points each.

It was a career-best for Johnson, who played a season-high 29 minutes after Leaky Black left with a knee injury in the first half.

UNC players made nearly 52 percent of their field goals and grabbed 48 rebounds — double that of the Wolfpack.

Terquavion Smith scored 20 points and Cam Hayes came off the bench to add 16 for the Wolfpack.

