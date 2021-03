CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 14: Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina State Wolfpack looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The ACC announced that Saturday’s Virginia Tech at N.C. State game as been canceled following COVID-19 concerns within the Hokie program.

Wednesday’s Louisville at Virginia Tech game has also been canceled for the same reason.

