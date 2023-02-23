RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an off-campus death of a North Carolina State University student.

On Tuesday at 8:54 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5200 block of Olive Road in Raleigh, near Dillard Drive Elementary School. After arriving, deputies found a man deceased.

This is the ninth student death of an NC State student this academic year — including five by suicide.

The university commissioned a Student Mental Health Task Force to address mental health issues on campus and released a proposal to help with mental illness this week.

Deputies believe the death is accidental, but the investigation is ongoing, they said.