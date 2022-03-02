WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest led by just a point at halftime but took control in the second half, outscoring North Carolina State by 24 points on the way to a 101-76 win Wednesday.

Terquavion Smith nailed a 3-pointer less than 4 minutes into the second half to tie the game at 48 apiece. Things came unraveled from there, though. The Demon Deacons ripped off a 14-3 run with another Smith trey the only basket to stop the bleeding for the Wolfpack.

With that, a tie game turned into a 64-53 Wake Forest lead in less than 5 minutes.

N.C. State never came closer than 10 points after that.

Smith led the Wolfpack with 22 points. Jericole Hellems added 18 with Casey Morsell chipping in with 10.

Daivien Williamson led all players with 28 points. Dallas Walton (20 points, 12 rebounds) and Alondes Williams (17 points, 11 rebounds) each had a double-double.

N.C. State closes out the season at Florida State on Saturday.