Wolfpack basketball gets big commit from big man known as ‘Baby Shaq’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University men’s basketball made a big splash in the recruiting world Wednesday night by getting 6 foot 10, 250-pound Shawn Phillips to commit to the Wolfpack.

It’s the first basketball commitment in the 2022 recruiting cycle for coach Kevin Keatts. Shawn, who goes by the nickname “Baby Shaq,” should be just what the Wolfpack needs down low as a rebounder and rim protector.

In a video, Phillips released on his Twitter account Phillips said, “I appreciate all the guys that believed in me even when I didn’t.”

He went on to thank his family, coaches and all the people that worked with him to make him the player he is.

Listed as a four-star recruit, and a top-40 player by some outlets, he probably won’t start right away but that doesn’t mean he won’t see considerable time on the floor depending on how fast he adapts to Kevin Keatts’ system.

Phillips chose N.C. State over Ole Miss and West Virginia.