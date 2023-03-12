RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two hours before Selection Sunday, I felt it was a good time to catch up with a friend of mine who just so happens to be a NC State Wolfpack fan.

“I think they’ll be on the outside looking in,” said Kyle when asked if State would make the NCAA Tournament. “I think Clemson and UNC end up getting in over them but that might be the pessimistic State fan in me,” he said.

It was. NC State’s season will continue after the Pack nabbed the 11th seed in the South Regional. State will play sixth-seed Creighton on Friday night in Denver.

The Wolfpack was on the tournament bubble after going one and one at the ACC Tournament in Greensboro. The Pack beat Virginia Tech but lost for the third time this season to Clemson.

NC State (23-10) will make its first NCAA appearance since 2018, and it’s head coach Kevin Keatts’ first year at the helm.

Long-suffering Wolfpack fans can rejoice at once again being a part of “March Madness.” Even better for Pack fans- UNC decided not to be a part of the National Invitational Tournament.