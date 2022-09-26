RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. State Wolfpack is back in the AP Top 10 for the first time in 20 years.

The team comes in at number 10, as the team remains unbeaten so far this season. The Wolfpack started the season ranked number 13 in the country in the AP polls and their stock has been rising ever since.

As you can imagine, students say they’ve been following the team’s success and say the excitement only keeps growing.

“It’s a really vibrant; lively vibe on campus afterwards. It’s really fun to be a part of and be a student while that’s going on,” said Kate Scheer, a NC State student.

“We seem to have really picked it up and against Charleston Southern, Virginia Tech and now UConn so now going into Clemson, I feel like we’re going in strong,” said student Collin Astemborski.

The Wolfpack will now head to Clemson, where they’ll take on the Tigers. That game is set for 7:30 this Saturday.