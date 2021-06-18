Wolfpack latest ACC hopeful at rare baseball title

North Carolina State players celebrate after beating Arkansas 3-2 to advance to the College World Series during an NCAA college baseball super regional game Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s latest chance to win a rare national championship in baseball is down to North Carolina State and Virginia.

The Wolfpack and Cavaliers both dug out of bad starts to make it to the College World Series.

N.C. State plays Stanford on Saturday at 2 p.m. while Virginia faces Tennessee on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Each is vying to become only the third ACC team to claim the national championship.

Virginia won the national title in 2015.

The league’s other title came from Wake Forest in 1955.

This marks the 10th time in 15 NCAA baseball tournaments that the ACC has had multiple teams in the College World Series.

2021 College World Series schedule

Saturday, June 19

Game 1: Stanford vs. NC State | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 20

Game 3: Tennessee vs. Virginia | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Monday, June 21

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 2 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9: 7 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, June 24

Game 10: 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Friday, June 25

Game 11: 2 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 12: 7 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, June 26

Game 13: 2 p.m. | ESPN (if necessary)

Game 14: 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (if necessary)

CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)

Game 1: 7 p.m. | Monday, June 28 | ESPN2

Game 2: 7 p.m. | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN

Game 3: 7 p.m. | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if necessary)