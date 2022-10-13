Who will line up behind center for North Carolina State when the Pack travels to Syracuse on Saturday?

“You’ll find out on game-day,” said Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren at his final media availability on Thursday.

Doeren is being tight lipped about his options at quarterback this weekend. Starter Devin Leary injured his throwing shoulder in the Pack’s last contest versus Florida State. The injury looked bad but Doeren said on Monday Leary’s status is “day-to-day.”

Charleston Southern transfer Jack Chambers came in to relieve Leary against the Seminoles and is presumed to be the guy who would start against Syracuse if Leary can’t go.

When asked if the offense changes with Chambers at the helm, Doeren was short.

“Well did you watch the game?” said Doeren of the Florida State contest. “Well then you saw that it changed a little bit. Everyone has a different skill-set and if Devin’s in the game it’s his offense and if Jack’s in the game it’s his offense. They have strengths that we’ll try to play to.”

Who ever does take the snaps Saturday will have had a good week of practice, according to Doeren.

“It’s been a great week of practice, the guys are excited to play a really good Syracuse team,” said Doeren. “We’re not trying out any new quarterbacks, it’s the same guys we’ve had since training camp started. It’s that time of the season when you can tell we’ve had two really physical games (Clemson and Florida St.). I’m proud of how they’re pushing through.”

NC State (5-1) and Syracuse (5-0) will tangle at JMA Wireless Dome at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.