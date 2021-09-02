Wolfpack races past South Florida, 45-0, in season opener

North Carolina State running back Zonovan Knight runs for a touchdown against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. combined for almost 270 yards rushing and four touchdowns as North Carolina State blanked South Florida, 45-0.

Defensively, the Wolfpack held the Bulls to 3.3 yards per carry in their 32 tries running the ball. In the air, freshman Timmy McClain and junior Cade Fortin combined to complete just 14-of-33 passes for 167 yards.

N.C. State scored 5:24 into the game when Devin Leary connected with Person for a 33-yard score. Person ran in two more touchdowns by halftime to push the lead to 24-0.

Knight ripped off a 46-yard run to push the advantage to 31-0 with 9:30 left in the thrid quarter.

The Wolfpack will head to Mississippi State on Sept. 11.