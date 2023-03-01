RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All eyes are on the quarterback battle at North Carolina State University as spring drills begin for the Wolfpack. Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong and redshirt freshman M.J. Morris appear to have a leg up on the competition so far.

Whichever signal-caller does win the job will have plenty of options when it comes to handing the ball off.

Unlike one year ago when the running back room was an unknown, this year’s stable of runners is deep and experienced.

“They’re hungry to help the offense more to be a bigger factor in what’s going on,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said. “I think they’re battle-tested more, it’s going to be a competitive spring.”

Backs Jordan Houston and Demi Sumo-Karngbaye, the Wolfpack’s leading rushers from one year ago combined for just 849 yards, but the two missed a combined six games. Rushers DeMarcus Jones and Delbert Mimms also figure to get plenty of work for a unit ready to carry the load, if necessary.

“The running back room this year is going to bring a lot of productivity to this offense,” senior Houston said. “We’ve got so much talent in that room I feel like we really don’t have a choice but to produce.”

And if the runningback position is productive, they’ll see the ball. New offensive coordinator Robert Anae has a history of going with the hot hand.

“Well the thing coach Anae is known for [is] getting his playmakers the ball,” Doeren said. “I can’t really say what position that is yet, it’s the first day of practice, it’s going to take time.”

Last year was not the running back’s time, but this group is a year older and much more confident. A Wolfpack weakness from one year ago could become a strength this season.