GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State women’s basketball team made it look easy on Sunday. The Wolfpack captured their third Atlantic Coastal Conference title in as many years after running away from the University of Miami in the championship game.

No. 3 N.C. State nearly outscored both Miami and Virginia Tech in every quarter on Saturday and Sunday en-route to its 60-47 championship victory. With the game mostly in hand, and wanting to play prevent defense, the Wolfpack were outscored 14-9 in the final quarter by the Hurricanes — otherwise, N.C. State outscored both opponents across the seven other quarters.

Center Elissa Cunane led the way again for the Pack, scoring 17 points after dropping 20 in the semi-final game one day prior.

With the help of guard Raina Perez’s 12 points and the Wolfpack bench outscoring the Hurricanes’ bench, 21-2, it was an all-around effort for the title.

NC State shot 83.3-percent from the free throw line, 35.1-percent from the field and 26.3-percent from beyond the arc. All were better than or tied percentages of Miami’s.

Cunane was also named the ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player.