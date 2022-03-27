BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WNCN) — The N.C State women sit one win away from making the Final Four for the first time in nearly two and a half decades.

Now all they have to do to get there is beat perennial power University of Connecticut in their own backyard.

The Huskies program is the one that all of women’s college basketball is striving to attain.

While the Wolfpack is searching for its first Final Four appearance since 1998, UConn is one win away from its 14th straight Final Four.

A victory over a juggernaut like UConn would make the Pack’s 24 year wait even sweeter.

“I think It would be huge,” said graduate student Raina Perez. “Just finally getting over that Sweet 16 hump was huge for us. So just having another great win against UConn would be big as well. It would be big for the program.”

The N.C. State program is already on solid ground no matter what takes place on Monday when the two teams battle for the right to head to Minneapolis.

Wes Moore has led the Pack to new heights but he and his players want more.

That’s why three graduate students, Kai Crutchfield, Raina Perez and Kayla Jones, put their careers on hold for one more go-round.

“I keep saying it but this is why a lot of these kids came back,” said Moore. “A lot of these seniors wanted to rewrite the last chapter and we’re here and we’ll have an opportunity to do that. So it really doesn’t matter who that’s against.”

But in reality, a win over UConn would send a message to the rest of the women’s college basketball world, even though that’s not what this Wolfpack team is thinking about.

“It would be big for the program just getting to the Final Four, in general, would be huge in itself.”