RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State’s highly anticipated season kicks off on Saturday when the Wolfpack travels to Greenville to face Mike Houston and the East Carolina Pirates who were bowl-eligible for the first time in years just last season.

The Pack is a heavy favorite in this one, but they know it won’t be easy having to face a good Pirate squad and a rabid fan base.

Listen to what Dave Doeren had to say at his Monday press conference ahead of the nationally-televised matchup.