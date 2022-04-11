NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WNCN) – With the No. 17 pick in Monday’s WNBA Draft, former North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane was drafted by the Seattle Storm.

Cunane averaged 14.8 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, and shot 54 percent from the floor in her career with the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-5 power forward is also a two-time All-American, two-time Atlantic Coastal Conference Most Valuable Player, the ACC Tournament MVP in 2021 and led N.C. State three times in points and rebounds per game in her four years.

The Greensboro native also represented the United States at the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup where the nation won gold. She averaged 12.8 points and eight rebounds per game in the tournament.

The 2022 NBA Draft is currently live in New York City, and is in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago. The Atlanta Dream selected first, following a blockbuster trade last week, and selected former University of Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard.