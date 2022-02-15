NC State’s Avent opens up about struggles to get Doak renovations in gear

North Carolina State head coach Elliott Avent talks with others in the dugout during a COVID-19 protocol delay before playing against Vanderbilt during a baseball game in the College World Series, Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A massive Doak Field renovation is already in progress at N.C. State as the Wolfpack gets set to open the 2022 season on Friday.

“I can’t wait,” said N.C. State head coach Elliott Avent. “This has been a dream of not only mine but every player who has ever played here, every coach before me.”

A $15 million enhancement plan is in place and phase one will begin when this season comes to an end. The Pack’s remarkable run at last year’s College World Series just might have accelerated the project.

“At our ring ceremony in the fall, coach Avent mentioned that this had been an idea and plan for some time,” said Wolfpack infielder J.T. Jarrett.

“Last year we were kind of the team to kick the door in he (Avent) said. So, that’s a great feeling as a player from last year knowing that I had a small role in helping this program make that step and it’s a neat feeling for me.”

Many before had pushed for upgrades at Doak Field but for whatever reason, it just never got done.

Ray Tanner had an amazing nine-year run beginning in 1988 in which he took the Pack to seven NCAA Regionals.

A Benson native, Tanner could have retired in Raleigh, but N.C. State’s refusal to put money into his stadium drove him off to the University of South Carolina.

“This is what drove Ray Tanner away, Ray never wanted to leave,” explained Avent. “It’s what got me here and it’s been something we’ve tried to do several times and thought we had done but just never worked out.”

Until now.

Wolfpack fans will get a glimpse of what’s to come when they come to the park this year. There is new padding on the outfield wall and signage will recognize 48 Wolfpack players who have made it to the major leagues, three College World Series appearances and 10 first-round draft picks.

“All former players follow N.C. State’s program, it’s their program,” said Avent. “They’re so excited to finally see something happen that’s indicative of the success this program has had and this program deserves.”

“There are a lot of big things coming here to Doak Field and I’m excited to see them as well every former player that’s had a part of this.”