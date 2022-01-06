NC State’s Doak Field at Dail Park about to take on massive renovation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been nearly two decades since N.C. State’s Doak Field at Dail Park last saw an upgrade.

But that is about to change.

A $15 million enhancement plan is in place and the first phase of the project will begin after the 2022 baseball season.

“We envision upgrades that will put Doak Field at Dail Park among the premiere facilities in college baseball and we are excited to begin the process,” said Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan.

Doak Field at Dail Park opened in 1966 and for years served its purpose.

An upgrade in 2003 helped but the stadium was still seen as lacking in comparison to other ACC facilities.

Head coach Elliott Avent was never shy in voicing his concerns that upgrades needed to take place. Now as he begins his 26th year at the helm, the veteran coach is excited to see changes coming.

“This is an important project as our program continues to have significant momentum,” said Avent. “We have an ideal location, have long had tremendous support and this renovation will benefit generations of players as well as improve the experience for the fans.”

N.C. State hopes to exceed the $15 million goal that has been set and if they do, additional phases will be added to the project.

Right now, the project will focus on team performance spaces such as: locker room, team lounge, weight room, batting facility and pitching lab.

A new playing surface, better lighting, scoreboard and sound system upgrades along with relocating the bullpens are also in the works.

N.C. State baseball has achieved at a very high level for years,” said Corrigan. “We need to continue to build on that traditional success that will ensure the future of this program.”

On-field success has never been a problem for the Wolfpack.

State has 32 NCAA appearances including five Super Regionals and three College World Series berths.

Soon the Pack hopes to have a facility that matches that success