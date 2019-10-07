NC State’s Hockman to start at QB against Syracuse

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following a lackluster performance at Florida State, N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren is making a change at quarterback.
Bailey Hockman will start under center for the Wolfpack – replacing Matt McKay.
Hockman took over for McKay in the Pack’s 31-13 loss to the Seminoles on Sept. 28.
Redshirt freshman Devin Leary is now listed as Hockman’s backup.
Despite holding a winning record at 3-2, the Wolfpack were soundly defeated at West Virginia and Florida State.
All three quarterbacks saw action in Tallahassee. McKay was benched after throwing for 20 yards on 3 of 7 passing.
Hockman, a redshirt sophomore, threw 21 of 40 for 208 with a touchdown against Florida State.
N.C. State hosts Syracuse on Thursday at 8 p.m.
