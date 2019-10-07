NC State’s Hockman to start at QB against Syracuse

N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) throws against Florida State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following a lackluster performance at Florida State, N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren is making a change at quarterback.

Bailey Hockman will start under center for the Wolfpack – replacing Matt McKay.

Hockman took over for McKay in the Pack’s 31-13 loss to the Seminoles on Sept. 28.

Redshirt freshman Devin Leary is now listed as Hockman’s backup.

Despite holding a winning record at 3-2, the Wolfpack were soundly defeated at West Virginia and Florida State.

All three quarterbacks saw action in Tallahassee. McKay was benched after throwing for 20 yards on 3 of 7 passing.

Hockman, a redshirt sophomore, threw 21 of 40 for 208 with a touchdown against Florida State.

N.C. State hosts Syracuse on Thursday at 8 p.m.

